Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 35,930 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 744,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,930 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $54,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after acquiring an additional 322,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $79,810,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after acquiring an additional 123,892 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSS opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.42. Federal Signal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.24 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Federal Signal declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

