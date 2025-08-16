Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,032 Shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of CGI Group worth $54,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in CGI Group during the first quarter worth about $5,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,037,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,338,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 600,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CGI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIB. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

CGI Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CGI Group stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.35. CGI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.85 and a 52-week high of $122.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. CGI Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CGI Group’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

CGI Group Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

