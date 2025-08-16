Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,967 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 699,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $61,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SkyWest by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SkyWest by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SkyWest by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.15. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $3,017,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 404,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,990,720.98. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $816,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,992.70. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,201,258 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

