Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Group 1 Automotive worth $58,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $370,000. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 13.6% in the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 23.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of GPI opened at $442.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.33 and a 12 month high of $490.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $437.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.82 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,072.54. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8 shares in the company, valued at $3,343.84. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

