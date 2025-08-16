Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,344,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Rithm Capital worth $61,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Rithm Capital by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.59.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

