Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 131,200.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 166,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,606,000 after purchasing an additional 166,625 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $61,664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $54,587,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chemed by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.75.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE stock opened at $445.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $482.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.53. Chemed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $408.42 and a fifty-two week high of $623.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.02 by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $618.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, Director George J. Walsh III purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $417.10 per share, with a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,443.30. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total value of $4,224,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

