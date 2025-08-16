Chinese Stocks Worth Watching – August 13th

Duolingo, Diageo, and Mettler-Toledo International are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of companies incorporated in the People’s Republic of China or operating primarily within mainland China. They trade on domestic exchanges such as Shanghai and Shenzhen (including A-shares and B-shares), as well as on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (H-shares) or overseas through depositary receipts, giving investors exposure to China’s economic growth while also subjecting them to local regulatory, currency and market-volatility risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL stock traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $192.71 and a twelve month high of $544.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. Diageo has a 12 month low of $96.45 and a 12 month high of $142.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE MTD traded up $20.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,313.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,521.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,206.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,190.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Recommended Stories