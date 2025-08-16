Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Ciena by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Ciena by 66.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Ciena by 9,162.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $28,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,538.26. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $187,162.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,056.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,819 shares of company stock worth $2,047,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Ciena Stock Down 0.6%

CIEN stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $101.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

