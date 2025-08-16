Citigroup Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $130.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $131.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.94.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.57.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,217,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,669.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,880,000 after buying an additional 1,017,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,882,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 209.6% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,022,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,253,000 after buying an additional 692,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 34.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,375,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,645,000 after buying an additional 609,697 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.