Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,715 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,534,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,918,000 after acquiring an additional 779,538 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,469,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,953,000 after acquiring an additional 357,086 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,942,000 after acquiring an additional 268,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 205,803 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWAN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CTO Souvik Das sold 5,273 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $114,265.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 142,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,036.83. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,358 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $159,447.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,135.96. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,708 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

