Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,334 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.9%

CTSH opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

