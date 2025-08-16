Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 69,048 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 359,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Stock Performance

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

About Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.