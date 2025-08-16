Comparing Guess? (NYSE:GES) and Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI)

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) and Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guess? and Blue”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guess? $3.00 billion 0.23 $60.42 million ($0.24) -55.04 Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Guess? has higher revenue and earnings than Blue.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Guess? and Blue, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guess? 0 2 0 0 2.00 Blue 0 0 0 0 0.00

Guess? presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.37%. Given Blue’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue is more favorable than Guess?.

Profitability

This table compares Guess? and Blue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guess? 0.47% 18.25% 3.43% Blue N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Guess? shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of Guess? shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Guess? beats Blue on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guess?

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids’ and infants’ apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories, as well as to wholesale partners to operate and sell products through licensed retail stores. The company markets its products under the GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels, as well as through its retail websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Blue

About Blue

Blue Holdings Inc., directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary Antik Denim, LLC, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells high-end fashion jeans, apparel, and accessories under the principal brand names Antik Denim, Taverniti So Jeans, Yanuk, and Faith Connexion. Its products include jeans, jackets, belts, purses, and T-shirts. The company sells premium denim products and accessories in high-end department stores and fashion boutiques that cater to fashion conscious consumers. Its products are sold in the United States, Canada, Japan, and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques, and through distribution arrangements in a various countries. Blue Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Marine Jet Technology Corp. and changed its name to Blue Holdings Inc. in June 2005. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, California with showrooms in Los Angeles and New York.

