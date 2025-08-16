Comparing Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) & SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH)

Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) and SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Odysight.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SAIHEAT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Odysight.ai and SAIHEAT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odysight.ai -293.91% -54.92% -46.77% SAIHEAT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odysight.ai 0 0 1 0 3.00 SAIHEAT 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Odysight.ai and SAIHEAT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Odysight.ai presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.53%. Given Odysight.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Odysight.ai is more favorable than SAIHEAT.

Volatility and Risk

Odysight.ai has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAIHEAT has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Odysight.ai and SAIHEAT”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odysight.ai $3.96 million 16.33 -$11.77 million ($1.02) -3.88 SAIHEAT $5.54 million 2.30 -$5.89 million N/A N/A

SAIHEAT has higher revenue and earnings than Odysight.ai.

Summary

SAIHEAT beats Odysight.ai on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024. SAIHEAT Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

