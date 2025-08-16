Contrasting OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OptimizeRx and NetSol Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 3 8 0 2.73 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus price target of $11.8125, suggesting a potential downside of 29.94%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OptimizeRx and NetSol Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $92.13 million 3.40 -$18.66 million ($0.54) -31.22 NetSol Technologies $61.39 million 0.79 $680,000.00 $0.02 207.00

NetSol Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptimizeRx. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetSol Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -9.42% 4.50% 3.12% NetSol Technologies 0.41% 0.68% 0.43%

Summary

OptimizeRx beats NetSol Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent deployed on The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital, that includes Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail and mobility orchestration, a white-label SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer/Admin Tool and Customer Portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and information technology products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, and vehicle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

