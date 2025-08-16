Contrasting VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) & China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of VersaBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VersaBank and China Merchants Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $216.31 million 1.61 $29.20 million $0.79 13.65 China Merchants Bank $69.20 billion 2.26 $20.64 billion $3.90 7.96

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. China Merchants Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 10.70% 7.97% 0.76% China Merchants Bank 30.77% 12.69% 1.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VersaBank and China Merchants Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 2 2 0 2.50 China Merchants Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

VersaBank currently has a consensus target price of $13.95, indicating a potential upside of 29.41%. Given VersaBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VersaBank is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Dividends

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. China Merchants Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. VersaBank pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Merchants Bank pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

VersaBank has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

