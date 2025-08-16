Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $217,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 35.7% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $393,110.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,555.66. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 35,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,373,124.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,694.99. The trade was a 82.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,215 shares of company stock worth $16,311,201. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

CORT stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

