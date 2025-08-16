Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $54,742,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Core & Main by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,791,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,568,000 after buying an additional 936,863 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Core & Main by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,328,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after buying an additional 923,287 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $24,032,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $18,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 23,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $1,480,132.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,185.66. This represents a 63.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $322,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,883.05. This represents a 36.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,445 shares of company stock worth $26,045,755 in the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Core & Main Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CNM opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $65.97.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Further Reading

