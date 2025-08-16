Critical Analysis: Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) and Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) and Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Cap Gemini shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cap Gemini and Adecco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cap Gemini 0 0 0 0 0.00 Adecco 1 1 2 2 2.83

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cap Gemini $23.91 billion 1.03 $1.81 billion N/A N/A Adecco $25.04 billion 0.22 $327.88 million $0.94 17.01

This table compares Cap Gemini and Adecco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cap Gemini has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adecco.

Profitability

This table compares Cap Gemini and Adecco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cap Gemini N/A N/A N/A Adecco 1.26% 10.85% 3.16%

Dividends

Cap Gemini pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Adecco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Adecco pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Cap Gemini has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecco has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adecco beats Cap Gemini on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cap Gemini



Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment, as well as designs and develops technological solutions in data strategy and architecture, data engineering, information governance, data science and analytics, artificial intelligence, and data-driven innovation fields. In addition, the company offers cloud infrastructure services for its clients to build an optimal, agile, and secure foundation for business transformations; and business process outsourcing and transactional services, as well as installation and maintenance services for its clients' IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; banking, capital markets, and insurance; manufacturing and life sciences; public sector; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. Capgemini SE has strategic partnerships with Adobe, AWS, Aveva, Dassault Systèmes, DELL, Duck Creek, Google, Guidewire, IBM/Redhat, Intel, Majesco, Microsoft, Mistral AI, Nvidia, OpenText, Oracle, Pega, PTC, Qualcomm, Salesforce, SAP, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ServiceNow, Tenemos, UiPath, Unity, Verizon, and VMware. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Adecco



Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names. The company also operates Hired, a talent recruitment platform. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

