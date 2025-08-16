Critical Analysis: Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) and Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) and Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Akzo Nobel and Gulf Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akzo Nobel 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Akzo Nobel and Gulf Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akzo Nobel 4.08% 13.48% 4.39% Gulf Resources -195.79% -18.32% -15.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.4% of Akzo Nobel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Akzo Nobel and Gulf Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akzo Nobel $11.59 billion 0.98 $586.50 million $0.89 24.92 Gulf Resources $7.96 million 1.14 -$58.94 million ($2.50) -0.27

Akzo Nobel has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Resources. Gulf Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akzo Nobel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Akzo Nobel has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akzo Nobel beats Gulf Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities. It offers its products under AkzoNobel, Alabastine, Alba, Andercol, Apla, Armstead Trade, Astral, Astral Batiment, AwlGrip, Brikol, Dulux, Bruguer, Cetabever, Cetol, Chemcraft, Colourland Paints, CONSOLAN, Coral, Cromadex, Cuprinol, Dynacoat, Flexa, Glitsa, Grip-Gard, Herbol, Hammerite, International, Interlux, Innenweis, Interpon, Inca, Luxol, Levis, Lesonal, Molto, Modern Classikk, Maxilite, Mauvilac, Mason CT, Marshall, Mactra, Nordsjo, Oxirite, Protecto, Procolor, Polyfilla, Polycell, Pinotex, Pintuco, Resicoat, Relest, Sparlack, Sadolin, Sikkens, Sea Hawk, Savana, Salcomix, Trimetal, Titanlux, Taubmans, U-tech, Vpowdertech, Vivechrom, Xylazel, Xyladecor, Wanda, and Zweihorn brands. The company serves to energy, packaging, infrastructure, and shipbuilding and maintenance industries, as well as general industries, such as agricultural and construction equipment, construction-related steel, metal fabrication, pipes, appliances, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Akzo NV and changed its name to Akzo Nobel N.V. in 1994. Akzo Nobel N.V. was founded in 1646 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. In addition, the company offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals, as well as materials that are used for human and animal antibiotics. The company is based in Shouguang, the People’s Republic of China.

