CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in CryoPort by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CryoPort by 548,750.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in CryoPort by 1,437.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYRX. Stephens began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners raised shares of CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other CryoPort news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 51,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $352,260.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,411.24. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,172.10. The trade was a 60.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,447 shares of company stock worth $3,337,198 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $431.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.88. CryoPort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 16.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.74 million. CryoPort had a net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

