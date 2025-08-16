Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB) Stock Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 91.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Trading Down 1.3%

CURB opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 11.74%. Curbline Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curbline Properties

In other news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $638,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 176,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,333.60. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

