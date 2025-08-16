Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.9%

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $487.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $517.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.14.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

