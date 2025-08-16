Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 141,835 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,835 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,687,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,114 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 574.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.64. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $13.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HE. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.