Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 3,577 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 328,468 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 909,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 652,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 795,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,951.44. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $83,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 127,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,982.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 0.1%

NetScout Systems stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.