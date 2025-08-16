Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 851 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.37% of Boston Beer worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Beer by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Boston Beer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Boston Beer by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boston Beer by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:SAM opened at $220.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.14 and its 200 day moving average is $226.19. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.34 and a 12 month high of $329.55.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $587.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,916.60. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “moderate sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.09.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

