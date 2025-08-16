Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 433,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,266 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $22,528,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $14,653,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,479,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 338,454 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,436,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Verint Systems Stock Down 1.5%

VRNT opened at $19.49 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verint Systems

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.