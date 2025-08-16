Deutsche Bank AG Buys 124,893 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 523.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,893 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of ManpowerGroup worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 190.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 48.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 131.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 129.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

MAN opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $75.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

