Deutsche Bank AG Buys 199,069 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 213.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.77% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,417,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $12,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $11,831,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 532,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 370,691 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 401,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,445 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price objective on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $54.01.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $658.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

