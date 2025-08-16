Deutsche Bank AG Buys 7,999 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 785.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 80,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

AMG stock opened at $218.69 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.22 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

