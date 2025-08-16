Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,189 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,557,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,270 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,054,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,801,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 476,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 181,185 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9%

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of -1.06. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $36.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.66). Research analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SMMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

