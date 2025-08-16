Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,251 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in California Resources were worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in California Resources by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,800,000 after purchasing an additional 845,694 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 318,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 235,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 1,679.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 179,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in California Resources by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 154,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRC opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. California Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.16.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. California Resources had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial upgraded California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.82.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

