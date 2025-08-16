Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.36% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13,616.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TARS stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $102.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 818,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,905,300. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

