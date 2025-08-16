Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.92% of Organogenesis worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,789,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after buying an additional 442,772 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 54,850 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Organogenesis

In other news, insider Lori Freedman acquired 9,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 846,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,912.41. This trade represents a 1.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 252,264 shares of company stock worth $725,732 in the last ninety days. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

Organogenesis Trading Up 0.6%

Organogenesis stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $600.05 million, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

