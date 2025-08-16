Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,634,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,657,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:BKH opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Black Hills Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.69 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 68.01%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

