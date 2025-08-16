Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.82% of Thermon Group worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THR. Quarry LP increased its stake in Thermon Group by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 3,912.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

NYSE THR opened at $25.26 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $835.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

