Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635,502 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of Iamgold worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter worth $75,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the first quarter worth $86,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the first quarter worth $94,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Iamgold by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. Iamgold Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $587.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million. Iamgold had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

