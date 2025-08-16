Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.28 Million Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,250 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 143.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 9,017.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 654,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $43.93 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.45 per share, with a total value of $67,304.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,754.40. The trade was a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 72,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,117,715.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,910,019. This represents a 19.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,527. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BATRK. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

