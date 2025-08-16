Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 493.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 850,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,133 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. American Assets Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $461.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -53.33%.

Pitney Bowes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 18.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBI. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

In other news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $424,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,016.70. This trade represents a 23.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

