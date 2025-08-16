Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 16,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

