Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of SiTime worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 69.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.53, for a total transaction of $1,050,669.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 107,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,033,638.12. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 474,763 shares in the company, valued at $102,074,045. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,708,517 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

SiTime Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $221.44 on Friday. SiTime Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $268.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.73 and its 200-day moving average is $184.22.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. SiTime had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

