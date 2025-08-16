Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,507 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,753 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,339,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401,728 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,124 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,305,000 after acquiring an additional 321,672 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,761,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,651,000 after acquiring an additional 469,511 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2419 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.