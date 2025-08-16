Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,780 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,355,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,384,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 467,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ATMU opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Increases Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 83.23% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.