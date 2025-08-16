Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of HP opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $37.46.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -303.03%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

