Deutsche Bank AG Has $9.32 Million Position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,085 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of News worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in News by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in News by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Separately, Zacks Research raised News to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

