Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Rambus worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,256,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 9.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,232,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after buying an additional 104,356 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 29.3% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $202,960.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,826.24. The trade was a 25.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $551,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,963.72. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.28. Rambus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average of $58.67.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

