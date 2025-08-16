Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 878,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 906,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 35,993 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $4,704,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 127.59% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

