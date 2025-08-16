Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 79.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74,893 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products Company has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $56.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

