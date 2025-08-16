Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,710 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $477,700.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,729 shares in the company, valued at $597,230.13. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

