Deutsche Bank AG Invests $8.25 Million in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,028 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,252,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Core Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CNR opened at $71.17 on Friday. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $134.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04.

Core Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($2.01). Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 57.0%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

